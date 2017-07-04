PFN advocates restructuring of Nigeria - The Herald Nigeria

Rev. Isaac Komolafe, FCT Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), FCT Chapter, has urged the Federal Government to restructure and change the rules of governance in the country.

Komolafe made the appeal at the inauguration of the new FCT PFN Executives and Zonal Coordinators, which held at All Christian Fellowship Mission, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said restructuring the country would be a welcome idea, and called on the government to be fair in its dealings to avoid marginalization of any group.

The FCT Chairman also called on the government to uphold the rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution.

“We believe that as PFN body we support restructuring because we have been a nation in falsehood for so many years.

“We believe need to practice true federalism. We need to look at the best form of government that is fitting our culture and our lives.

“We should mind the way we are doing things so that we will avoid marginalisation,’’ he said.

Komolafe also called on the government to create a centre for inter religious dialogue from the various religious groups across the country.

He said that the middle belt and the North Central Commission should be set up to address the immediate needs of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), orphans and widows.

“There should be a way of dialoguing from different religious groups and organisations in order to curb anger and dissatisfaction among the people,’’ he said.

