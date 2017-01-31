Pharrell and Wife Welcome beautiful baby Triplets - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Legendary Music Producer Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh have welcomed three beautiful triplets.

According to multiple online sources the family’s rep confirmed this.

The rep said, “Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!”

Very few details are known about the babies as neither the sex or names of the kids have been released to the public.

The couple have been married since October 2013 and are already parents to 8-year-old son Rocket Ayer.

News first broke about them expecting in September of last year though at this time there was no news that it would be triplets.

Congratulations to the couple, we hope for photos of the babies soon.

