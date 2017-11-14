Philippines president says China agrees to work on South China Sea code

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said China had “graciously” agreed at a summit of Asian nations to start negotiations towards a code of conduct in the South China Sea.

The Philippines president added that China also agreed to abide by whatever was decided.

Duterte said China had also agreed that access to waterways and airspace in the South China Sea would be “unbridled” and “unfettered”.

He also said that North Korea’s missile tests were a concern to every leader at the Manila summit meetings and people should pray that there was no conflict on the Korean peninsula.

He, however, said Pyongyang, was “toying” with bombs.

