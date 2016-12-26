PHOTO: Barack Obama Takes On Daddy Role, Feeds Daughter - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The United States president, Barack Obama conveniently slipped into the daddy role and was captured in the adorable moment.

The citizen dubbed ‘Coolest American President’ was captured feeding his daughter, Malia as they both shared a cup of shaved ice.

The picture was taken from the family’s annual vacation in Hawaii.

Recall that some months ago, Obama when asked what he’ll like to do after he leaves office in January said he might consider opening up a shack in Hawaii.

The president’s daughter, Malia is taking a year break before going on to continue her education at Harvard.

See the adorable father-daughter moment captured below:

