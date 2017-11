The CEO of Sayaveth Interiors in Lagos, Ehi Ogbebor wedded her Oil and Gas billionaire businessman, Ken in a grand ceremony yesterday in Edo state.

The couple reportedly gave out two Camry cars as a souvenirs through a raffle draw.

The lavish ceremony was graced by celebrities who came out in their gorgeous attires.

