Real Madrid striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has welcomed his fourth child into the world with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The little girl is his fourth child and the first child to have an identifiable mother.

Ronaldo already has Cristiano Jnr and Eva Maria and Mateo from unknown women with the twins born via a surrogate mother while the means of conception for Cristiano Jnr is completely shrouded in mystery.

The Portuguese star took to Twitter to share his joy tweeting; “Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are fine! We are all very happy!”

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nMT4rYc32U — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 12, 2017

