Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo And Girlfriend Welcome Baby Girl, First With Identifiable Mother

Real Madrid striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has welcomed his fourth child into the world with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The little girl is his fourth child and the first child to have an identifiable mother.

Ronaldo already has Cristiano Jnr and Eva Maria and Mateo from unknown women with the twins born via a surrogate mother while the means of conception for Cristiano Jnr is completely shrouded in mystery.

The Portuguese star took to Twitter to share his joy tweeting; “Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are fine! We are all very happy!”

Check out his tweet below

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

