Photo: Excited Nigerian Man Shows Off His Traffic Offense Ticket - The Herald Nigeria

An excited Nigerian man could not contain his joy at the improvement of the Nigerian system as he took to his social media page to show off his traffic offense ticket.

The Nigerian man whose experience with the traffic offense ticket brings to life what he had been seeing in movies and what had been in practice in the developed countries showed off his offense ticket online.

The ticket was issued to him by the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC officials in Abuja, Nigeria.

See what he wrote on his social media page along with a photo of the ticket below:

