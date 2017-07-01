 Photo: Excited Nigerian Man Shows Off His Traffic Offense Ticket - The Herald Nigeria

Photo: Excited Nigerian Man Shows Off His Traffic Offense Ticket

An excited Nigerian man could not contain his joy at the improvement of the Nigerian system as he took to his social media page to show off his traffic offense ticket.

The Nigerian man whose experience with the traffic offense ticket brings to life what he had been seeing in movies and what had been in practice in the developed countries showed off his offense ticket online.

The ticket was issued to him by the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC officials in Abuja, Nigeria.

See what he wrote on his social media page along with a photo of the ticket below:

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar