Banky W and Adesua Etomi are set to become Nollywood’s reigning couple when they exchange ‘I Dos’ in a ceremony that promises to be one to remember.

The lovebirds who shocked everyone when they announced their engagement in May, have since then captured the imagination of fans everywhere with their carriage and their obvious love for each other.

The access card that will grant potential guests access to the mammoth event has been revealed.

It’s a small card but you can be sure that not having it will mean missing out on what is certainly the wedding of the year.

Check out the photo below.

