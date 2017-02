A social media user took to his page on Facebook to share photos of Nigerians on the street of Kano rallying in support of the president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The rally comes on the heels of the February 6th #IStandWithBuhari rally which was held in Abuja.

The social media user identified as IG Wala shared the photos below with the caption “#iSupportPresidentBuhari Mega Rally ongoing in Kano. Kaduna and Lagos will take off tomorrow.”

