Photo: Peter Okoye, Wife, Send Warm Message After Paul Had Twins - The Herald Nigeria

Photo: Peter Okoye, Wife, Send Warm Message After Paul Had Twins

Peter of the Psquare brothers, have congratulated Paul, on the arrival of his twin baby -Nathan and Nadia.

 

Peter  took to Instagram to call Paul, “Papa Ejima,” and wrote this:

“Papa Ejima and Mama Ejima 2 more has arrived in our family Oya start congratulating @anita_okoye @rudeboypsquare infact the OKOYESBaba God na your hand work oh #EnoEasyYeh #DancingAlingo #TheOkoyes”

 

His wife, Lola also had this to say:

“Congratulations to my family Paul & Anita Okoye on the safe delivery of your precious twins. This is indeed great news. To God be the glory. We are very happy and can’t wait to meet them. #ibeji #twins #boy #girl #blessings #preciousgift #family #love #cousins #celebrations #ejima @anita_okoye @rudeboypsquare

 

 

 

