A Professor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Markudi, shared screenshots of a Thesis submitted by one of his student who acknowledged his girlfriend for her support.

The professor who was surprised at the student’s audacity condemned the act and thereafter questioned his character and learning ability.

He challenged the young man’s decision to use the term Miss and sweetheart in describing the person whom he claims is a source of motivation to him.

