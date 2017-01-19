PHOTO SPLASH: Aisha Buhari Receives Melinda Gates, Others In Abuja - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari received the the wife of Microsoft founder, Bill Gates and co-chairperson of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda Gates.

The co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation commended the wife of the president on her efforts especially regarding the Future Assured initiative set up by the president’s wife.

Other dignitaries present at the meeting include; Wife Of The Senate President Mrs. Toyin Saraki, Sen. Monsurat Sumonu, Sen. Binta Maci Garba and the Hon. Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole.

Also present were the Chairman Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Lanre Tejuosho and some governors’ wives.

See photos from the meeting below:

