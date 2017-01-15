PHOTO SPLASH: Billionaire Businessman, Indimi's Son's Wushe Wushe Wedding To Fatima Sheriff - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

After the much talked about wedding between billionaire businessman, Mohammed Indimi’s son, Ahmed and the second daughter of the president, Zahra Buhari, the family has yet again made another merger.

Recall that news of a possible wedding being in the works between the billionaire businessman’s family and Sheriff’s got out some weeks ago.

To lend credibility to the rumour which started on Sheriff’s daughters’ Instagram page, the couple, Mustapha Indimi and Fatima Sheriff had their Wushe Wushe wedding in Maiduguri on Friday.

See photos from the event below:

Beautiful couple #wushewushe #balce2017 🎉 A video posted by Reign Outfits & InteriorDesign (@reignbyaisha) on Jan 13, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment