Media personality, Stephanie Coker today had her traditional wedding ceremony to her fiance, Olumide Adenirokun.

The event which held in Lagos had several other celebrities in attendance including OAP Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & wife Cynthia.

Other celebrities present at the even were Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun, Anna Banner, SwankyJerry, Tania Omotayo and many more.

See outfits worn by celebrities to the event below:

