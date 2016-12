The 2016 edition of the Headies Awards held yesterday night at the Eko Convention centre, Lagos.

The event had in attendance several celebrities including the just crowned 40th Most Beautiful Girl Nigeria.

Other celebrities present at the event include Celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry, Simi, Humblesmith and a host of others.

See some of the red carpet photos below:

