President Buhari who is currently in Turkey for the D-8 summit found some time to meet up with a couple of Super Eagles players during his visit.

Stars William Troost-Ekong and Mikel Agu who both ply their trade in the super lig with Bursaspor were privileged to meet with Buhari.

The two players were instrumental in Nigeria qualifying for the 2018 world cup in Russia especially the former who was part of a sterling defence along with Leon Balogun.

