The family of Yaba College of Technology’s former Bursar, Mr Olugbenga Ibirogba who was sacked four years ago for blowing the whistle on corruption in the institution have cried out for help.

The son of Mr Olugbenga took to social media platform to reveal that he has been out of school for almost three years now due to the financial situation. He also said that there have been many assassination attempts on his father’s life.

Mr. Ibirogba, had won the case after he was arraigned in court for leaking classified information on the college to media houses including Sahara News, Osun Defender, Premium Times and Global News Magazine in 2013.

His family disclosed that he has not been recalled and they have been reduced to suffering as their means of livelihood had been taken away from them.

Ibirogba was arraigned on eight counts alongside Charles Akharayi for allegedly disclosing YABATECH’s classified information on February 6, 2013 as part of several threat letters, which they allegedly circulated against the person of the rector of the college, Dr. Margaret Ladipo.

