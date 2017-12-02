Photos: 15-year-old girl set on fire by man she met on Facebook

A 15-year-old girl, Sabriya Maclean was reportedly stabbed 80 times and set on fire by a man she met on Facebook.

According to Capt. Jack Ryan of Philadelphia police, the crime was carried out by 23-year-old Cole Swaringer-Herring after they met in his parents’ house.

Maclean’s body was found under a pile of leaves behind a building in Swaringer-Herrings’s apartment complex.

The young man has been charged with murder, arson, abuse of a corpse and also held pending his future preliminary hearing.

Capt. Jack Ryan said, ‘It was a very violent act so we’re looking at him in connection to some other possible cases that we’ve had.”

