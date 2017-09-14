A child said to be the biggest baby girl in the world has been delivered by a mother in India. The baby, that was born by Caesarean section weighs the same as an average six-month-old child, a staggering 15lbs.

Her 19-year-old mother, known only as Nandini, was astonished by the size of her first child when she was born in India.

She tipped the scales at twice the size of an average baby, which typically weigh about 7lb 5oz. Dr Venkatesh Raju, the local health officer, said that in her 25 years of experience, “I had never seen such a big baby. She is a miracle.

“I believe she is not only the heaviest baby born in India but the heaviest baby girl ever born in the world.’ See photos below…

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment