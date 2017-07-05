 Photos: 4 Die In Ajah, Lagos Robbery - The Herald Nigeria

Photos: 4 Die In Ajah, Lagos Robbery

A total of four persons have been reported dead following the robbery incident which occurred in the Ajah area of Lagos.

A Facebook user took to his social media page to narrate how armed robbers attacked a car yesterday evening and killed two of its occupants.

The social media user, Fanta Boy Ekwem, reported that the attack led to an accident which claimed the lives of the four people.

Two of the armed robbers were reported to have been killed during a gun battle with men of the Nigerian Army.

See photos shared online below:





