PHOTOS: 40 Feet Container Falls On Okada, Bus In Lagos, Three Confirmed Dead - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Three persons have been confirmed dead from an accident which occurred in Lagos around Alakija area on Wednesday involving a 40ft container, a mini bus and a motorcycle.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the agency explained that it received a distress call.

The agency explained further that upon investigation into the distress call, its Emergency Response Team found a 40 ft container with the registration number KRD 526 XP which had lost its brake and ran into a commercial mini bus with registration number EPE 972 XH and motorcycle riders at the bus stop.

The recovery operation however involved officials from LASEMA, the Lagos state fire service, the Nigeria police force, Lastma officials, FRSC, LASAMBUS and officials of CCECC Construction Company.

Speaking on the accident, Kehinde Adebayo, the LASEMA spokesman said: “Five persons were involved in the accident comprising 3 dead (all male, adult) while 2 persons sustained severe injuries and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The PHCN in Alakija was alerted to switch off the power supply in order to prevent any form of electrocution as it also damaged some PHCN pole, the agency’s heavy duty equipment (Goliath) and other heavy duty equipment from CCECC Construction Company were used for the recovery process.”

Photos from the accident below:

