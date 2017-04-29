 Photos: 6 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Sen. Dino Melaye's Assassination Attempt - The Herald Nigeria

Photos: 6 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Sen. Dino Melaye’s Assassination Attempt

Following the failed assassination attempt carried out on the Senator representing kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, men of the Nigerian police have arrested six men in connection with the failed attempt.

The Nigerian Police Force on Saturday revealed the six arrested suspects including a Kogi Local Government sole Administrator’s orderly.

The arrest comes after the senator’s home was raided on April 15.

Speaking on the arrest, the Police Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood while speaking in Abuja said the suspects were arrested after investigations were conducted into the attempted assassination.

See photos below:

