Photos: A glimpse into Lagos Cemetery of Horror, where dead bodies stick out of their graves - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Photos: A glimpse into Lagos Cemetery of Horror, where dead bodies stick out of their graves

A budding journalist, Aderibigbe Adeola has visited a cemetery in Lagos which he referred to as the ‘Imota Cemetery of horror’ probably due to what he experienced there.

In a number of pictures he posted online, human body parts are seen all over the cemetery. The bodies littered all around the place are said to be due to shallow graves.

He however implored the government to take proper care of the location to avoid the break out of an epidemic.

He captioned the pictures:

”On Friday, I have the privilege of being the first journalist to visit, Imota Cemetery of horror. Hope this picture can go viral and force government to find a solution before the breakout of an epidemic. #LIFEOFABROADCASTJOURNALIST#’

See Pictures below:

