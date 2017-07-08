Photos: Abike Dabiri's Son Marries Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosu's Daughter - The Herald Nigeria

The wedding between the Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun’s daughter, Ayomide and the son of the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Foreign Relations and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa is currently holding.

The traditional wedding between the duo is currently taking place in Ogun state.

Several dignitaries are present at the event including the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi among others.

See photos from the below:

