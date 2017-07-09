Photos: Angry Customer Appears In Bank With Strippers To Teach Bank How Customers Should Be Treated - The Herald Nigeria

An angry bank customer has taken matters into his own hands to show his bank how customers should be rightly treated.

The fed-up customer appeared at his bank with two strippers in an attempt to protest the bank’s poor service.

The man, name withheld, was reported to have walked into the local bank branch accompanied by two beautiful young women who were at first fully dressed until they started stripping.

The customer said to a staff: “You are treating the client without generosity, in a cold way. I would like to show you how you should really treat the client.”

The man then provided the women with some music to which they danced erotically while stripping their clothes.

The bizzare customer action occured at the branch of Sberbank in the Russian capital of Moscow.

The customer in a video footage which was released online was further heard saying: “You have got me to the brink of a nervous breakdown. This is how you should treat clients.

“I hope you will remember this moment.”

The Sberbank however confirmed the incident as its spokesperson, Oleg Vlasov said: “The client’s problem was solved before the incident.

“The bank filed a complaint with police for hooliganism.”

