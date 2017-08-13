Photos: Animal Lovers Strip Naked To Fight Extinction Of Tigers - The Herald Nigeria

Tigers have been reported to be on the brink of extinction and as such, a London zoo has sponsored a run to help bring the awareness to the fore and to save the dying species.

Participants in the London Zoo run however appeared naked with some painting themselves in tiger stripes before embarking on the run.

The event, Streak for Tigers, an annual run, was organised by the Zoological Society for London, ZSL, which raises money to help protect tigers and their habitats around the world.

Statistics revealed that less than about 6,000 wild tigers remain in the world.

The event began at about 7pm and with participants going completely nude for about five to ten minutes.

Participants also paid £20 registration fee and pledged to raise at least £150 to help save tigers.

