Photos: Another Badoo Suspect Arrested - The Herald Nigeria

 Photos: Another Badoo Suspect Arrested

Photos: Another Badoo Suspect Arrested

Another suspected member of the deadly cult group, Badoo, has been apprehended in Lagos state.

The suspect was arrested inside a building which was reportedly occupied by an old woman at the back of Access bank building.

Reports indicated that the arrested suspect was unable to explain how he got into the building when interrogated.

Following the arrest, the suspected cult group member was reported to have been found with some incriminating items including a bottle of black oil, four ATM cards and other items.

See photos of the arrested suspect below:

Photo credit: Omolaja Dax

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

