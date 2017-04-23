Photos: Apostle Suleman Gives Another Member A Car Gift - The Herald Nigeria

The founder and spiritual leader of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has gifted yet another of his church members a car.

This comes following the alleged sexual scandal report linking the cleric to a Canada-based Nigerian lady, Stephanie Otobo who alleged that the cleric made attempt on her life to cover up his shady lifetyle.

Recall that the cleric’s alleged mistress also alleged that the cleric who has gifted several actors and actresses with car was sexually involved with actress, Daniella Okeke.

Coming after Stephanie Otobo filed a lawsuit against the cleric in Canada demanding $5million amongst other things, the cleric gifted one of his members a Toyota Camry Car today.

