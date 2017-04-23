Photos: Apostle Suleman At Police Headquarters After Alleged Mistress Hit Him With $5million Lawsuit In Canada - The Herald Nigeria

The Omega Fire Ministries founder and spiritual leader, Apostle Suleman is yet to suppress the sex scandal allegation leveled against him by a Canada-based Nigerian songstress, Stephanie Otobo.

Recall that the alleged mistress had alleged that the cleric made an attempt on her life to cover up his numerous sexual affairs.

She further released some photos of their cam chat adding that the cleric was responsible for financing Nigerian actress, Daniella Okeke’s luxury life after he allegedly bought her a Range Rover vehicle and forked out millions on her house.

The cleric whom the alleged mistress recently filed a $5 million lawsuit against in Canada was at the police force’s headquarters on Friday.

Apostle Suleman was pictured in a meeting with the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joshak Habila and Commissioner of Police, Okoye Celestine at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

See photos below:

