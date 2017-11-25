The long-awaited celebrity wedding between Nigerian singer/songwriter, Oluwabankole Wellington otherwise known as Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s wedding in South Africa is currently ongoing, and more photos have continued to emerge from the event.

The star-studded traditional wedding in Lagos on Sunday was witnessed by close friends, associates and celebrities including, Bovi, Basket Mouth, Kemi Adetiba, Tunde Demuren, Chigul, Lynxx, Juliet Ibrahim, M.I Abaga,Dotun Kayode, Toolz, Tolu Oniru, Linda Ejiofor, Sola Sobowale, among others.

See photos from the event :

