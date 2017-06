Nigerian celebrities including OAP and vlogger, Toke Makinwa, EME boss, Banky W and Tekno were spotted in a new photoshoot living the luxury lifestyle.

The Ciroc ambassadors were seen with private jets and luxury cars in the new photoshoot.

The photos were taken by professional photographer, Anuel Modebe as the trio were.

See photos below:

