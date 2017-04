Billionaire businessman, Chris Ubah has given his daughter, Nkem’s hand out in marriage.

Recall that Nkem Ubah and her husband, Obi, had tied the knot traditionally some weeks ago.

The Church wedding between one of the beautiful daughters of the billionaire and her man held yesterday, April 22nd.

The billionaire’s daughter looked absolutely breathtaking in her wedding dress.

See photos below:

