PHOTOS: Billionaire Businessman, Indimi's Son Set To Marry Ali-Modu Sheriff's Daughter - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

PHOTOS: Billionaire Businessman, Indimi’s Son Set To Marry Ali-Modu Sheriff’s Daughter

Billionaire businessman, Muhammad Indimi whose son, Ahmed Indimi some weeks ago tied the knot with the president’s daughter, Zahra Buhari may be preparing for another power merger.

If indications on the Indimi sisters’ Instagram page is anything to go by, then the family is preparing for yet another merger as the Indimi sisters have been posting photos of the beautiful former Borno State Governor’s daughter.

Ali Modu sheriff’s daughter, Hadiza Sheriff, is a Harvard graduate and an hash tag presumably to drive the wedding jingle bells has been coined.

See posts on the Indimi sisters’ Instagram below:

