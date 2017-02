The wife of the founder and presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winner’s Chapel, Pastor Faith Oyedepo, yesterday celebrated her 56th birthday with a party that had her loved ones in attendance.

Pastor Mrs Oyedepo who plays a prominent role in the church as a senior pastor, celebrated her birthday with her husband, family and other well wishers.

You can check out photos of her party below.

