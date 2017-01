The president, Muhammadu Buhari has departed the country for the United Kingdom following his letter to the Nigerian Senate indicating his interest in proceeding on a 10-day vacation.

The president’s vacation according to the letter read on the floor of the Nigerian senate by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki indicated that the vice president will be in charge of national issues in his absence.

See photos from the president’s final moments before embarking on his vacation below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment