President Buhari has touched down in Nigeria after attending the D-8 summit in Turkey.

The President met with prominent world leaders at the summit such as the leaders of Pakistan and Turkey.

He returned accompanied by wife Aisha and his children Hanan and Yusuf and was received by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

You can check out the photos below.

