Personal Assistant to the Nigerian president, Tunde Sabiu yesterday got married in Kaduna.

The president’s special assistant got married to his woman, Fatima yesterday, April 29th 2017.

The wedding had in attendance several dignitaries including the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai and others.

See photos from the wedding below:

