PHOTOS: Celebrities Troop Out For Ali Baba's January 1st Concert - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

PHOTOS: Celebrities Troop Out For Ali Baba’s January 1st Concert

Nigerian celebrities trooped out to support ace Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba as he ushered in the new year with his comedy concert.

Ali Baba who held the first comedy concert in the year had a massive turnout at the event which held at Eko Hotel in Lagos yesterday.

Present at the concerts were Nollywood actors and actresses, OAPs, musicians, entertainer, comedians and several others.

Nollywood actor, RMD, Timaya, Kate Henshaw, Mercy Aigbe, Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro, Chioma Akpotha, were present.

Comedians who came out to support their colleague included: Gbenga Adeyinka, EmmaOhMaGod, recently married Omobaba and lots more.

See photos from the event below:

ali-baba1

ali-baba2

ali-baba3

ali-baba4

ali-baba5

ali-baba6-1

ali-baba7

ali-baba8

ali-baba9

ali-baba10

ali-baba11

ali-baba12

ali-baba13

ali-baba14

ali-baba15

ali-baba16

ali-baba17

ali-baba18

ali-baba19

ali-baba20

ali-baba21

ali-baba22

ali-baba23

ali-baba24

ali-baba25

ali-baba26

ali-baba27

