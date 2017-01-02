PHOTOS: Celebrities Troop Out For Ali Baba's January 1st Concert - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian celebrities trooped out to support ace Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba as he ushered in the new year with his comedy concert.

Ali Baba who held the first comedy concert in the year had a massive turnout at the event which held at Eko Hotel in Lagos yesterday.

Present at the concerts were Nollywood actors and actresses, OAPs, musicians, entertainer, comedians and several others.

Nollywood actor, RMD, Timaya, Kate Henshaw, Mercy Aigbe, Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro, Chioma Akpotha, were present.

Comedians who came out to support their colleague included: Gbenga Adeyinka, EmmaOhMaGod, recently married Omobaba and lots more.

See photos from the event below:

