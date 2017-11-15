Nollywood actress Funke Akindele better known as Jenifa took to her Instagram to celebrate and appreciate her fans for hitting 4M followers.

The actress who is married to JJC Skills, a Nigerian Musician is pregnant and expecting her first child with the singer.

Funke Akindele thanked her fans and promised to share some goodies on her page to her dedicated followers.

She is being followed by top celebrities in the movie industry such as Genevive Nnaji, Tiwa Savage and many others.

See her post below:

