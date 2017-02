The White House on Wednesday, February 15th 2017, published the content of the phone conversation held between Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and US president Donald Trump.

In a statement released by the Office of the Press Secretary and tagged “For immediate release”, the White House said both presidents spoke on issues bordering on security, economy and governance.

The Photo below contains the document carrying the contents of the conversation

