A Former Beauty Queen Ifeoma Williams, held her 40th Michael Jackson themed party yesterday, October 22, 2017.

The party was swarming with celebrities including billionaire business tycoon, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola and some others.

Ifeoma first rose to fame when she was crowned miss Lux in 1998.

Ebuka and his wife, Cynthia were also in attendance, they were seen in their matching Mai Atafo tuxedo.

Here are photos from the Ifeoma Williams’ Met Ball meets Michael Jackson themed 40th birthday party;

