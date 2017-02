Nigerian singer, D’banj and his former label mat under the Mo’Hits music label, Wande Coal reunited in Atlanta as the due were seen together.

The duo alongside Harrysong who was recently arrested by Five Star Music label for breach of contract were pictured together on set of a new production.

The new production, a music video is said to be directed by one of Nigeria’s finest music video directors, Patrick Elis.

See the Nigerian entertainers in new photos shared on social media below:

