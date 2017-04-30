Photos: Despite Loss, Wladimir Klitschko Breaks Record Against Anthony Joshua - The Herald Nigeria

The much anticipated fight between Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko came with a surprising test of wits, strength and endurance as both men battled it out into the 11th round of the game.

However, the entertaining blow-for-blow game ended in favour of Anthony Johnson who knocked his 41-year-old opponent down in the 11th round of the match and went on to become the winner.

The fight which will go down in history as one of the biggest fights however put Joshua ahead as he won the fight in the 11th round with a vicious uppercut that sent his opponent to the canvas.

Wladimir, although lost the fight will however take solace in the fact that he is the first ever fighter to bring Anthony Joshua on his back.

The Ukrainian professional and veteran boxer, Wladimir Klitschko who lost the IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight titles to Anthony Joshua on Saturday night during the sixth round of the match makes the first opponent to put Anthony Joshua on the canvas in his professional career.

See photos below:

