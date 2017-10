The ‘Aje ku iya’ Senator, Dino Melaye, met with the President of Russia Vladmir Putin in Moscow where he went to attend the 137th Inter-parliamentary Union Assembly.

The Social media savvy Senator was quick to share pictures with the world leader and he posted this caption; With President Putin holding me tight today. Humble man indeed

Also at the event was Senate President Bukola Saraki.

