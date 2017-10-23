On Saturday, Dj Khaled threw one of the most extravagant birthday parties for his son, Asahd at Miami’s hottest nightclub, LIV at Fountainebleu Miami Beach.

The Jungle themed party was hosted by Sean Diddy Combs. Miami’s No. 1 nightclub was transformed into “dayclub” playground equipped with wild greenery, real tigers.

Attendees included model Karolina Kurkovaher’s son, reality TV star Jonathan Cheban, Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein, Fat Joe’s wife Lorena Cartagena and daughter, the owner of LIV David Grutman, and more.

During the party, Combs presented DJ Khaled and Executive Producer Asahd with plaques commemorating the past year in music with the “Grateful” album receiving 10 million RIAA certified awards, “Grateful” going platinum, the single “I’m the One” going 5X platinum, the single “Wild Thoughts” going 3X platinum and single “Shining” going platinum.

Below are photos from the party;

