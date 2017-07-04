Photos Of E-Money's Expensive Office In London Surfaces Online - The Herald Nigeria

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin who some days ago took to his social media page to blast one of his fans who asked about him getting back with his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro is currently in London and decided to pay Five star music CEO, E-money a visit.

The music label boss took to his social media page to share photos from the lavish office of the entrepreneur.

He wrote along with the photos which he shared online: “Lock hearts with successful and Wealthy people and you will understand and learn from a different realm.

“Ask them to teach you how to fish (if you are not fishing already) and if your fishing at a lower capacity📌 Ask for a next level strategy to succeed.

“Yesterday learning some more from @iam_emoney1 His office in London.

“Thank you so much for having me 🙏🏾🙏🏾💪🏾💪🏾📌📌”

See the photos he shared below:

