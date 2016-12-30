 PHOTOS: Emir Of Kano, Sanusi Lamido And Wife Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

PHOTOS: Emir Of Kano, Sanusi Lamido And Wife Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

emir of kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi-----

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi yesterday celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife.

To celebrate the day, the former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s Governor shared a throwback picture of himself and his wife at the beach.

emir-throwback

Photos of the couple’s anniversary cake has however surfaced online.

emir-25th-wedding-cake

emir-25th-wedding

Recall that the Emir who is married to four women recently gave his daughter, Fulani Sidika’s hand out in marriage and following the celebration was blessed with a grandchild from his daughter who got married earlier in the year.

emir-granddaughter

emir-granddaughter

emir-granddaughter

