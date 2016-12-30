PHOTOS: Emir Of Kano, Sanusi Lamido And Wife Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi yesterday celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife.

To celebrate the day, the former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s Governor shared a throwback picture of himself and his wife at the beach.

Photos of the couple’s anniversary cake has however surfaced online.

Recall that the Emir who is married to four women recently gave his daughter, Fulani Sidika’s hand out in marriage and following the celebration was blessed with a grandchild from his daughter who got married earlier in the year.

