The former president of the nation, Goodluck Jonathan today played host to chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The chieftains including Professor Jerry Gana who led the team visited the ex-president at his Abuja home.

Reports indicate that the party chieftains’ visit was connected with the ongoing crisis within the party.

See photos from the visit below:

