Photos: Ex-President Obasanjo Prostrates For Ooni Of Ife - The Herald Nigeria

Photos: Ex-President Obasanjo Prostrates For Ooni Of Ife

As the internet and social media space react to the public insult dealt to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, photos of the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo prostrating for the Ooni of Ife has surfaced online.

The ex-president who recently celebrated his 80th birthday was pictured prostrating for the traditional monarch who is in his forties as a sign of respect.

Recall that the Oba of Lagos had publicly insulted the Ooni of Ife after he failed to take his handshake at a public event.

The reason behind the Oba of Lagos’ move is however yet to be revealed.

See photos below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment