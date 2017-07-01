Photos: FC Barcelona Star, Lionel Messi Weds Longtime Girlfriend - The Herald Nigeria

Barcelona FC star, Lionel Messi has finally walked down the aisle with his longtime girlfriend.

The couple who had 250 people in attendance at their wedding held the event at a luxury hotel in the heart of Rosario.

Messi, 30, had a host of other football stars present at the wedding as they dazzled on the red carpet of the joyous event.

Messi’s marriage to his high school sweetheart comes after they both have had two children together.

Argentine newspaper, La Nacion reported that Messi invited only four of his international team-mates which includes; Sergio Aguero, Javier Mascherano, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Angel Di Maria.

Mobile phones were reportedly banned at the event as the couple who have been together for about 25 years tied the knot.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment